Start-up gambles time is right for Alaska solar power
Stephen Trimble and Chase Christie of Arctic Solar Ventures show off the company's largest installation to date: an 86-panel commercial installation in downtown Anchorage. One major challenge is simply convincing people that solar works in Alaska - and that, in fact, Alaska might be ideal solar territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|7 hr
|Chris Deile
|22
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|8 hr
|Chris Deile
|26
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Wed
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Feb 22
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC