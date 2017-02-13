Snow, ice makes travel difficult on Kenai peninsula
Equipment operator Terry Russ drives a broom machine up and down the runway of the Kenai Municipal Airport on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Kenai, Alaska. Russ had been at work since 4 a.m doing what he called "probably the most monotonous job on the airport" to keep the runway clear of snow that could soldify into ice.
