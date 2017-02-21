Sheet metal apprenticeship organized ...

Sheet metal apprenticeship organized in rural Alaska

Read more: KSKA

CVRF and the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 23 are working together to develop a training program for rural Alaskans. David Ayagalria Theodore Brown, Thomas Brown and Willie Egoak were among rural Alaskans who attended the first training, which focused on sheet metal, welding, refrigeration and electrical on February 15-17, 2017.

Anchorage, AK

