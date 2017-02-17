Sen. MacKinnon to host meeting on justice reform
Sen. Anna MacKinnon will host a community meeting on criminal justice reform on Saturday, Feb. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Chugiak-Eagle River Senior Center. The meeting will immediately preced a town hall meeting featuring Sen. MacKinnon and the other four members of the Legislature who make up the Chugiak-Eagle River delegation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Star.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|13 hr
|Chris Deile
|48
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|14 hr
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 15
|Chris Deile
|24
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Feb 8
|Princess Hey
|2,639
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC