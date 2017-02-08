Screenshot of a map on the Anchorage city portal. Each dot is a restaurant that's been inspected.
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz on Wednesday unveiled a new website to display the city's trove of public data, including crime rates, property information, restaurant and child care facility inspections and homeless counts. Some examples of data on the new site: A bar graph showing a declining overall burglary rate in Anchorage from 1985 to 2014 .
