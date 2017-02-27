Rep. Paul Seaton, R-Homer, answers qu...

Rep. Paul Seaton, R-Homer, answers questions. Members of the House's...

An Alaska House leader on Monday unveiled a proposal to slash some $50 million in assistance payments to local school districts, while at the same time blocking a plan to cut $14,000 from each legislator's annual expense payments. Homer Republican Rep. Paul Seaton, co-chair of the House Finance Committee, says he wants to cut more than 40 percent from the $116 million proposed by Gov. Bill Walker for school bond debt reimbursement - a program that helps districts pay for construction and major renovation projects.

