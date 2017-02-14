Related:Wasilla GOP Sen. Dunleavy launches online PFD-restoration petition
Wasilla Republican state Sen. Mike Dunleavy has launched a petition drive and campaign against efforts to fix Alaska's budget deficit with money that would otherwise go to residents' Permanent Fund dividends. Dunleavy this week has been advertising his website, SaveYourPFD.com , which asks visitors to sign a petition "if you believe you are the best person to decide where the other half of your PFD should be spent."
