Related:Repeal of Obamacare faces obs...

Related:Repeal of Obamacare faces obstacles in House, not just in Senate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Ever since Republicans got down to the business of repealing the health care law, the Senate has been singled out as the likely problem. Any plan that could zoom through the House would hit roadblocks among Senate Republicans, many of whom have resisted a wholesale repeal of the health law without a robust replacement plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Al Jarreau Just Died 5 hr Hillary Vomit 25
2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva 12 hr Chris Deile 19
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... Wed Chris Deile 51
Rachel Martin Wed Guest11223 1
Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show Feb 18 Chris Deile 26
Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good" Feb 11 Chris Deile 9
Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!! Feb 11 Chris Deile 4
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,104,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC