Related:Anchorage Assembly passes ban on pot discounts for active military members

Anchorage pot shops are now barred from offering discounts to active members of the U.S. military as long as buying pot jeopardizes a soldier's job through an ordinance passed by the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday night. The sponsor of the measure, Assembly member Forrest Dunbar, an attorney and officer in the Alaska Army National Guard, said his goal was protecting soldiers.
