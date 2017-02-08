Proposals would change dipnet fishery...

Proposals would change dipnet fishery area, season

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Like most fisheries issues in Upper Cook Inlet, there's a lot of disagreement about what to do with the Kenai River personal-use dipnet fishery. The fishery, which takes place every July 10-31, is the most popular of its kind in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show 4 hr Chris Deile 21
Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!! 5 hr Chris Deile 2
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 19 hr Princess Hey 2,640
Portugese had it going on in the 1960's... Feb 6 Chris Deile 18
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb 5 Phart For Justice 15
Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15) Feb 5 Chris Deile 34
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... Feb 3 Chris Deile 43
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC