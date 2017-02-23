Proposal would slash $213 daily expense payments to Alaska lawmakers by three-fourths
A panel of Alaska House members is proposing to slash by three-fourths their $213 daily payments for in-session expenses and to completely eliminate the special $160 per diem for Juneau's three legislators. The unanimous, bipartisan vote Thursday evening would cut each non-Juneau lawmaker's payment to $4,800 for the standard 90-day session, down from the $19,170 they get at the current rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|1 hr
|Chris Deile
|22
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|2 hr
|Chris Deile
|26
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Wed
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Wed
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC