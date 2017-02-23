Proposal would slash $213 daily expen...

Proposal would slash $213 daily expense payments to Alaska lawmakers by three-fourths

13 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A panel of Alaska House members is proposing to slash by three-fourths their $213 daily payments for in-session expenses and to completely eliminate the special $160 per diem for Juneau's three legislators. The unanimous, bipartisan vote Thursday evening would cut each non-Juneau lawmaker's payment to $4,800 for the standard 90-day session, down from the $19,170 they get at the current rate.

