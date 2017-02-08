Presbyterian Church formally apologiz...

Presbyterian Church formally apologizes to North Slope Natives for denouncing culture

Read more: KSKA

At 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2017 in Utqiagvik, an apology from the head of the Presbyterian Church will be offered to the Alaska Native people of the North Slope. The idea is to start a process of healing by acknowledging that the Church, however well intended, was wrong, when it denounced the cultures of Native people, both in Alaska and across the nation.

Anchorage, AK

