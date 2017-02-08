Presbyterian Church formally apologizes to North Slope Natives for denouncing culture
At 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2017 in Utqiagvik, an apology from the head of the Presbyterian Church will be offered to the Alaska Native people of the North Slope. The idea is to start a process of healing by acknowledging that the Church, however well intended, was wrong, when it denounced the cultures of Native people, both in Alaska and across the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|9 hr
|Chris Deile
|21
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|10 hr
|Chris Deile
|2
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|2,640
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15)
|Feb 5
|Chris Deile
|34
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 3
|Chris Deile
|43
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC