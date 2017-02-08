Police officer injured in fight at Mu...

Police officer injured in fight at Muldoon grocery store

10 hrs ago

The Carrs Safeway store at Muldoon Road and Northern Lights Boulevard in Anchorage, February 8, 2017. An Anchorage police officer was seriously injured responding to a dispute at a Muldoon grocery store early Wednesday, with few details immediately available on what happened.

