Polar bear veterinarian prepares for trip to the Arctic
On a usual work day, veterinarian Dr. Riley Wilson will see typical kinds of patients at The Pet Stop clinic, which he owns in Anchorage, Alaska. For the third year in a row, Dr. Wilson will be joining a team with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service that is studying polar bear populations in the Chukchi Sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|2 hr
|Chris Deile
|14
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Mon
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Phart For Justice
|15
|Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Chris Deile
|34
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 3
|Chris Deile
|43
|ISO Mary Anne Alexie
|Feb 2
|Iron81
|2
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Feb 1
|ContinuesPharts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC