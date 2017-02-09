Phony outrage over oil tax bill creates needless distraction
The feigned outrage in the state House about the introduction of an oil tax bill shows that Republicans are still mighty peeved that they don't control the legislative agenda. The time and energy they wasted on a silly argument Wednesday about getting a proposal before a committee would have better spent reading the bill.
