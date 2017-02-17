Over a dozen displaced following Nort...

Over a dozen displaced following Northern Lights apartment fire

13 hrs ago

The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 500 block of East Northern Lights Blvd. Anchorage Police sent out an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. notifying the public of traffic control efforts in the area. According to Red Cross of Alaska spokeswoman Lisa Miller, the property manager of the apartment complex has provided the 15 displaced individuals with alternative housing.

