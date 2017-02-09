Outdoors digest: Arctic Valley celebr...

Outdoors digest: Arctic Valley celebration, Alyeska cat-skiing, Denali snowmachining

11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Starting with skiing and tubing at 10:30 a.m., festivities will continue into the evening, with lighted night tubing starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a torchlight parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 8:15 p.m. Food and beverages will be available in the Alpenglow Lodge and the upstairs Afterglow bar. The Cheapest Keys will provide music starting at 6 p.m. Dinner tickets are $15, with more information at www.skiarctic.net.

