Organizations race to haul junk from villages before EPA funding cuts

The Green Star Program plans to begin removing junk like these old vehicles in the Dillingham landfill that's accumulating in villages and other small communities around Alaska. Unlike Dillingham, the logistics of removing junk from remote villages are much more difficult, requiring transport first by barge and, often, transfer to trucks, which then take loads to recycling brokers in Fairbanks or Anchorage.

