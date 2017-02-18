Organizations race to haul junk from villages before EPA funding cuts
The Green Star Program plans to begin removing junk like these old vehicles in the Dillingham landfill that's accumulating in villages and other small communities around Alaska. Unlike Dillingham, the logistics of removing junk from remote villages are much more difficult, requiring transport first by barge and, often, transfer to trucks, which then take loads to recycling brokers in Fairbanks or Anchorage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|48
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 15
|Chris Deile
|24
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Feb 8
|Princess Hey
|2,639
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC