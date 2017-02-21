New taxi regulations will be on April ballot
After an expedited review, a referendum on Anchorage's new taxi cab regulation will be on the April ballot. The ballot question asks voters if they want to repeal an ordinance that passed last December, creating more than 100 additional taxi permits in the municipality over the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|6 hr
|Chris Deile
|7
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|7 hr
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|21 hr
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 15
|Chris Deile
|24
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC