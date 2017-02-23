New details emerge in mishandling of ...

New details emerge in mishandling of University of Alaska sexual assault cases

Days after the University of Alaska announced it would be taking steps to improve its Title IX compliance, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights released a letter detailing failings of the statewide system in greater detail. The 32-page letter, released to University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen on Tuesday, explains that the university system failed to provide "prompt and equitable" investigations into sexual harassment and sexual assault complaints over several years.

