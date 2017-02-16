Natural gas leaks from pipeline in Alaska's Cook Inlet
Natural gas is bubbling up from an underwater pipeline in Alaska's Cook Inlet... ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Natural gas for at least 10 days has leaked from an underwater natural gas pipeline in Alaska's Cook Inlet and floating ice has prevented divers from reaching the site. The gas is bubbling from an 8-inch pipeline in 80 feet of water about four miles off shore.
