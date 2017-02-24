Murkowski says Trump policies on Arct...

Murkowski says Trump policies on Arctic, climate still unclear

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, and Norwegian member of parliament Eirik Sivertsen took questions from reporters during a meeting of the Conference of Parliamentarians of the Arctic Region in Anchorage on Friday. Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said it's still unclear what the Trump administration's Arctic or climate policies will look like.

