More restrictions proposed for Northern District setnetters
Setnetting on the beaches of northern Cook Inlet isn't a very visible fishery, but participants argue it's a viable one. The Northern Cook Inlet setnet fishery operates between a line between Boulder Point in Nikiski and the Kustatan Peninsula on the west side of the inlet and Fire Island.
Peninsula Clarion.
