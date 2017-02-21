MOA Rekindles 49th State Angel Fund

MOA Rekindles 49th State Angel Fund

Anchorage, AK- The Municipality of Anchorage has rekindled the 49th State Angel Fund , which is a $13.2-million-dollar program, subsidized by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The Fund was established for local business investments; boosting community development and revenue.

