MOA Rekindles 49th State Angel Fund
Anchorage, AK- The Municipality of Anchorage has rekindled the 49th State Angel Fund , which is a $13.2-million-dollar program, subsidized by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The Fund was established for local business investments; boosting community development and revenue.
