Men charged in Hatcher Pass kidnapping now face federal charges

Three men charged by the state in a Hatcher Pass kidnapping and assault of two brothers now face corresponding federal charges. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Anchorage filed a five-count indictment against Matthew Scharber, 35; Michael Charles Elder, 23; and Corey Sylva, 26. The men have been charged in federal court with conspiring to and carrying out a kidnapping, carjacking and weapons misconduct.

