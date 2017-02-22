Men charged in Hatcher Pass kidnapping now face federal charges
Three men charged by the state in a Hatcher Pass kidnapping and assault of two brothers now face corresponding federal charges. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Anchorage filed a five-count indictment against Matthew Scharber, 35; Michael Charles Elder, 23; and Corey Sylva, 26. The men have been charged in federal court with conspiring to and carrying out a kidnapping, carjacking and weapons misconduct.
