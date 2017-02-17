Meet Charles Ndungutse, from Rwanda
This time we'll meet Charles Ndungutse, 24, who is Congolese, but lived in a Rwandan refugee camp for most of his life. "New Arrivals" is Alaska Public Media's profiles of people who recently moved to Anchorage, one of the most diverse cities in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 15
|Chris Deile
|24
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 9
|Chris Deile
|21
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Feb 8
|Princess Hey
|2,639
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC