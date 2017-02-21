Man missing since early morning: Police concerned for his safety
The Anchorage Police Department is searching for Eugene F. Geary due to reports from his family that they are concerned for his welfare. APD is looking to contact Geary, a 37-year-old, Native Alaskan, as there is a concern for his personal safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
