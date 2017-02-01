Man charged with murder in September ...

Man charged with murder in September crash on Glenn Highway

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Anchorage Police Department said Jesse Steven Stutzke was arrested Wednesday on a warrant in the case. He is also charged with DUI and first-degree assault in the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... 1 hr Chris Deile 40
News Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air... 15 hr ContinuesPharts 4
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Jan 24 Chris Deile 39
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Jan 22 willy 1
Amalia Rodrigues Jan 22 Chris Deile 20
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,006 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC