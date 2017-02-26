Lunches, cell phones, and airport lounge fees: How some Alaska lawmakers use leftover campaign cash

Alaska lawmakers are using leftover campaign cash to pay for lunches, cell phones, and airport lounge memberships, stretching the boundaries of the state law limiting use of the money, according to recent disclosure statements. Campaign finance reforms enacted in 1996 allow public officials to use those "POET" accounts - short for "public office expense term" - only for expenses "associated with the candidate's serving as a member of the Legislature," and not for personal or political purposes, according to state law.

