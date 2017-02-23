Lawmakers renew push for drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge
In this Jan. 27, 2015, file photo, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chair Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voices her opposition after President Barack Obama waded into a decades-long fight over drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, in Washington. Petroleum drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge was not a consideration under Obama but it's getting renewed attention under the new administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|6 hr
|Chris Deile
|19
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Wed
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Wed
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 15
|Chris Deile
|24
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC