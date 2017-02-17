Jury finds Anchorage man guilty on sex-trafficking charges
Attorneys approach the bench to confer with Superior Court Judge Jack Smith as defendant Troy Williams watches during closing arguments of his trial on Wednesday in Anchorage. An Anchorage jury has convicted Troy Williams, 49, on five sex-trafficking charges for recruiting women, bringing them to Anchorage, finding customers and operating and profiting from a sex trafficking enterprise between 2004 and 2011, according to Assistant Attorney General Adam Alexander.
