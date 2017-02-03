Judge: Florida airport shooting suspe...

Judge: Florida airport shooting suspect refusing medication

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A judge says Florida airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago will not take medication for an undisclosed mental condition. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said at a scheduling hearing Friday that Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, is unwilling to take psychotropic drugs at a Miami detention center.

