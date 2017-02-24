Industry pushes back against proposed...

Industry pushes back against proposed changes to state's oil tax system

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSKA

SAE Exploration Chairman and CEO Jeff Hastings answers questions Wednesday after his testimony before the House Resources Committee in Juneau. As lawmakers in Juneau consider changes to the state's oil tax credit system, they're facing stiff opposition from oil companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva 2 hr Chris Deile 26
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 17 hr am i 2,640
Al Jarreau Just Died Fri Chris Deile 26
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... Wed Chris Deile 51
Rachel Martin Feb 22 Guest11223 1
Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show Feb 18 Chris Deile 26
Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good" Feb 11 Chris Deile 9
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC