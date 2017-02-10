In once-closed case, Anchorage man ch...

In once-closed case, Anchorage man charged with teen's Mat-Su shooting death

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska State Troopers said in a statement Friday night that a 19-year-old from Anchorage has been charged with killing a 16-year-old in the Mat-Su in June in a case that had once been closed. Damien Peterson was arrested and charged Friday with second-degree murder, stemming from the death of Frank Woodford, according to the dispatch.

