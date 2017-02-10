In once-closed case, Anchorage man charged with teen's Mat-Su shooting death
Alaska State Troopers said in a statement Friday night that a 19-year-old from Anchorage has been charged with killing a 16-year-old in the Mat-Su in June in a case that had once been closed. Damien Peterson was arrested and charged Friday with second-degree murder, stemming from the death of Frank Woodford, according to the dispatch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|9 hr
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|10 hr
|Chris Deile
|4
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 9
|Chris Deile
|21
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Feb 8
|Princess Hey
|2,640
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15)
|Feb 5
|Chris Deile
|34
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC