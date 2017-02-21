In lawsuit, Alaska reality TV star alleges being forced into dangerous scenes
Susan Aikens, who stars in the reality television show "Life Below Zero," has sued the series producers, alleging she was injured while being forced to film dangerous scenes for fictitious narratives. Aikens' grievances largely center on a producer who she alleges was verbally abusive and intimidated her and other crew members.
