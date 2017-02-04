Iditarod says 2017 race could start i...

Iditarod says 2017 race could start in Fairbanks

17 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The official start of this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race could take place in Fairbanks because of poor conditions on key parts of the nearly 1,000-mile route from Anchorage to Nome. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Iditarod Trail Committee announced Wednesday that a decision on the location of the restart, which marks the beginning of actual racing, will come Feb. 10. The ceremonial start kicks off in Anchorage March 4, with the restart currently scheduled for the following day in Willow.

