How will Alaskans talk climate change with the Trump administration?
How do state officials and indigenous leaders in Alaska, where the climate is warming faster than almost any other place in the world, pursue their work in a world where the new president has dismissed climate change as a hoax and has appointed like-minded people to key environmental posts? That may start with wording. Take the description used for a glacier-shaped bar of soap, a door prize at an environmental conference last week in Anchorage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,643
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|Feb 25
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 24
|Chris Deile
|26
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 22
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Feb 22
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC