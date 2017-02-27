How some Anchorage neighbors redeemed the city's racist past
UAA master's student David Reamer, right, speaks about the history of Fairview during a Fairview Community Council meeting in the Fairview Recreation Center on Feb. 9. Councilman Allen Kemplen listens at left. A history presentation in Fairview a few weeks ago got me thinking about the courage and hard work by which a community overcomes the legacy of racism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,644
|The Leaders in Small Business Financing http://...
|9 hr
|Thillmam
|1
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|Feb 25
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 24
|Chris Deile
|26
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 22
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Feb 22
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC