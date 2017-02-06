How an indoor farm in Midtown Anchora...

How an indoor farm in Midtown Anchorage is helping at-risk youth

Greenhouse manager Ryan Witten checks plants growing in vertical hydroponic towers while wearing sunglasses to protect his eyes from bright LED grow lights at Alaska Seeds of Change in Midtown. To help disadvantaged teens and young adults land jobs, an Anchorage mental health provider is staking out ground in the high-tech farming fields of hydroponics and vertical gardening.

