Five things to know about Tuesday's A...

Five things to know about Tuesday's Anchorage Assembly agenda

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Highlights include public hearings on ordinances that would allow ride-booking companies like Uber and Lyft in Anchorage, restrict unauthorized drone use above private property and add regulations for tracking the sale of scrap metal and precious metal. Anchorage Assemblyman Bill Evans has proposed local regulations for ride-booking companies like Uber and Lyft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 46 min Princess Hey 2,644
The Leaders in Small Business Financing http://... 4 hr Thillmam 1
2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva Feb 25 Chris Deile 26
Al Jarreau Just Died Feb 24 Chris Deile 26
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... Feb 22 Chris Deile 51
Rachel Martin Feb 22 Guest11223 1
Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show Feb 18 Chris Deile 26
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC