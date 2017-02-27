Five things to know about Tuesday's Anchorage Assembly agenda
Highlights include public hearings on ordinances that would allow ride-booking companies like Uber and Lyft in Anchorage, restrict unauthorized drone use above private property and add regulations for tracking the sale of scrap metal and precious metal. Anchorage Assemblyman Bill Evans has proposed local regulations for ride-booking companies like Uber and Lyft.
