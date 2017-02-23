Fish and Game presents rationale on big fish king goal
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game wants to transition the Kenai River early and late king salmon run escapement goals to count big fish only. A big fish goal would set an escapement goal for king salmon based only on fish that are at least 75 cm from mid-eye to tail fork - about 33.3 inches - for the early and late runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|7 hr
|Chris Deile
|22
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|8 hr
|Chris Deile
|26
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Wed
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Feb 22
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC