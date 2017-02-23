Fish and Game presents rationale on b...

Fish and Game presents rationale on big fish king goal

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game wants to transition the Kenai River early and late king salmon run escapement goals to count big fish only. A big fish goal would set an escapement goal for king salmon based only on fish that are at least 75 cm from mid-eye to tail fork - about 33.3 inches - for the early and late runs.

