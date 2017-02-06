Expect fog on Anchorage roads Monday ...

Expect fog on Anchorage roads Monday morning

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Fog rolls in off Cook Inlet to obscure downtown Anchorage as viewed from the Ship Creek boat launch in this Jan. 4, 2017 file photo. A layer of dense fog over the Anchorage area early Monday prompted advisories from meteorologists and police, who are asking drivers to slow down during their morning commutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show 1 hr Chris Deile 10
Portugese had it going on in the 1960's... 6 hr Chris Deile 18
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Sun Phart For Justice 15
Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15) Sun Chris Deile 34
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... Feb 3 Chris Deile 43
ISO Mary Anne Alexie Feb 2 Iron81 2
News Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air... Feb 1 ContinuesPharts 4
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC