Expect fog on Anchorage roads Monday morning
Fog rolls in off Cook Inlet to obscure downtown Anchorage as viewed from the Ship Creek boat launch in this Jan. 4, 2017 file photo. A layer of dense fog over the Anchorage area early Monday prompted advisories from meteorologists and police, who are asking drivers to slow down during their morning commutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|1 hr
|Chris Deile
|10
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|6 hr
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Phart For Justice
|15
|Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Chris Deile
|34
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 3
|Chris Deile
|43
|ISO Mary Anne Alexie
|Feb 2
|Iron81
|2
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Feb 1
|ContinuesPharts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC