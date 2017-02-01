Emmy and Tony award-winning singer cancels performance in Anchorage
Laura Carpenter, Marketing Director of the Anchorage Concert Association announced in a press release that Kristin Chenoweth's concert has been canceled due to illness. The press release also stated that ticket holders should keep their tickets and that the ACA will announce more information later this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|2 hr
|Chris Deile
|5
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|3 hr
|Chris Deile
|43
|ISO Mary Anne Alexie
|20 hr
|Iron81
|2
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Wed
|ContinuesPharts
|4
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC