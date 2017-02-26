Emmonak goes damp and finds a warehouse is targeted by booze thieves
Four months after the village of Emmonak legalized alcohol, the Yukon River community is reeling from the impacts, asking for help and taking some measures into its own hands. After repeated break-ins at Ryan Air's Emmonak warehouse, where arriving booze was stored, air carriers have suspended liquor shipments into the village.
