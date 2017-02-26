Emmonak goes damp and finds a warehou...

Emmonak goes damp and finds a warehouse is targeted by booze thieves

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Four months after the village of Emmonak legalized alcohol, the Yukon River community is reeling from the impacts, asking for help and taking some measures into its own hands. After repeated break-ins at Ryan Air's Emmonak warehouse, where arriving booze was stored, air carriers have suspended liquor shipments into the village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 13 hr _FLATLINE-------- 2,643
2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva Feb 25 Chris Deile 26
Al Jarreau Just Died Feb 24 Chris Deile 26
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... Feb 22 Chris Deile 51
Rachel Martin Feb 22 Guest11223 1
Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show Feb 18 Chris Deile 26
Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good" Feb 11 Chris Deile 9
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC