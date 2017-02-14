East Anchorage standoff ends with suspect in custody

An armed man was in custody Tuesday morning following an hours-long standoff at an East Anchorage home, according to police. The Anchorage Police Department announced shortly before 9:45 a.m. that SWAT officers had taken the suspect - described only as an "armed barricaded male" - into custody at the 1300 block of Boston Street, near the intersection of Muldoon and DeBarr roads.

