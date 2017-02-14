East Anchorage standoff ends with suspect in custody
An armed man was in custody Tuesday morning following an hours-long standoff at an East Anchorage home, according to police. The Anchorage Police Department announced shortly before 9:45 a.m. that SWAT officers had taken the suspect - described only as an "armed barricaded male" - into custody at the 1300 block of Boston Street, near the intersection of Muldoon and DeBarr roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Mon
|Chris Deile
|23
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 9
|Chris Deile
|21
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Feb 8
|Princess Hey
|2,639
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC