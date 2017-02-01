Earthquake Felt Widely in Anchorage Region of Alaska
A moderate earthquake struck Tuesday that was widely felt in the Anchorage, Alaska area, but there were no reports of damage. The Alaska Earthquake Center says the magnitude-5.2 temblor struck at 12:38 a.m. and was centered about 130 miles northwest of Anchorage at a depth of 84 miles.
