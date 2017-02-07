Eagle River man gets 25 years for sexually abusing 2 children

Timothy Lineer, 28, was sentenced Friday in Anchorage to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing two children and possessing child pornography, according to the District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said in a statement that the case started more than two years ago in October 2014, when a 5-year-old girl told her mother Lineer, a family friend, sexually abused her.

