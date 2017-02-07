Eagle River man gets 25 years for sexually abusing 2 children
Timothy Lineer, 28, was sentenced Friday in Anchorage to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing two children and possessing child pornography, according to the District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said in a statement that the case started more than two years ago in October 2014, when a 5-year-old girl told her mother Lineer, a family friend, sexually abused her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|12 min
|-Prince-
|2,639
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|5 hr
|Chris Deile
|16
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15)
|Feb 5
|Chris Deile
|34
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 3
|Chris Deile
|43
|ISO Mary Anne Alexie
|Feb 2
|Iron81
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC