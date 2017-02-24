Eagle River artist carves cultural co...

Eagle River artist carves cultural connections

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Star

Nine years ago, back when the end of the school day was the best part of it, Brian Walker II never imagined he'd end up where he is now. As a teenager growing up in Eagle River, he said, he sometimes wondered where he belonged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 9 hr Princess Hey 2,642
2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva 14 hr Chris Deile 26
Al Jarreau Just Died Fri Chris Deile 26
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... Feb 22 Chris Deile 51
Rachel Martin Feb 22 Guest11223 1
Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show Feb 18 Chris Deile 26
Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good" Feb 11 Chris Deile 9
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC