Dog dies after being caught in illegal trap in Anchorage
The hunting trap found around a dog's neck in Anchorage on Thursday, Feb. 9 2017. The dog was found with the trap around its neck around 3 p.m. near Wisconsin Street and 31st Avenue, said Laura Atwood, public relations coordinator for Anchorage Animal Care and Control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|13 hr
|Chris Deile
|2
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|13 hr
|Chris Deile
|3
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|21
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|2,640
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15)
|Feb 5
|Chris Deile
|34
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC