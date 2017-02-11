Dividend is vital to protection of Alaska's Permanent Fund

Jay Hammond, shown near his Lake Clark home June 5, 1985, was a bush pilot and hunting guide who served two terms as Alaska's governor and helped create the Alaska Permanent Fund. Hammond died in 2005 at the age of 83. First, to educate people about the history and purpose of Alaska's Permanent Fund and the Permanent Fund dividend program; Third, to support you in making the right decision on behalf of Alaskans at every economic level regarding the PFD and Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.