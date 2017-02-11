Dividend is vital to protection of Alaska's Permanent Fund
Jay Hammond, shown near his Lake Clark home June 5, 1985, was a bush pilot and hunting guide who served two terms as Alaska's governor and helped create the Alaska Permanent Fund. Hammond died in 2005 at the age of 83. First, to educate people about the history and purpose of Alaska's Permanent Fund and the Permanent Fund dividend program; Third, to support you in making the right decision on behalf of Alaskans at every economic level regarding the PFD and Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|4 hr
|Chris Deile
|14
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|4
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 9
|Chris Deile
|21
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Feb 8
|Princess Hey
|2,640
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC